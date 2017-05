× NOPD looking for man last seen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was last seen at a bar on Bourbon Street over the weekend.

Fifty-one-year-old Phillip Chidichimo disappeared around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, according to the NOPD.

Chidichimo was last seen at a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Phillip Chidichimo is asked to please notify NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.