× NOLA Craft Beer Experience – $75 – Available Soon!

Deal Highlights of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience Card

Enjoy Craft Beer at 10 of the best Craft beer breweries and locations in the greater New Orleans area!

For $75 you get two flights or equivalent of 40 oz at each of the 10 locations. That’s about $160 worth of Craft Beer!

Participating Breweries/Locations

40 Arpent Brewing Co.

6809 N Peters St, Arabi, LA 70032

40 Arpent beers are crafted in Arabi, Louisiana with a commitment to great taste and growth of the craft brew industry in Greater New Orleans.

Like the cypress trees that envelope South Louisiana, 40 Arpent Brewing Company has grown from humble, bayou roots. It all began with Michael Naquin, 40 Arpent’s Houma-born founder. His childhood experiences of trolling with his Dad, knee-boarding in the 40 Arpent Canal, and watching his older brother experiment with a homebrewing kit, have influenced every aspect of 40 Arpent.

The brewery’s name—an ode to Louisiana history and Michael’s favorite memories—was a given. One of Michael’s early beers, which he showcased as a homebrewer was named 40 Arpent Pale Ale. Clocking in at 40 IBUs, the pale ale was a crowd-pleaser, as was its name—at least if you understood what it meant. For the record: an arpent is a French unit of land measurement—slightly smaller than an acre—that was originally used by the French to divide property along a waterway.

504 Craft Beer Reserve

3939 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

We started with one goal in mind: Expand the craft beer culture throughout the Southeast

Our concept is simple: Give craft beer drinkers something they have desired for a long time – a single place to go for everything craft beer. We started by building the best selection of craft beer under one roof. Then, we added 6 tap handles so that beer lovers have an inexpensive ways to fill growlers with awesome brews. Finally, we decided that it’s time to change the way people buy beer. That’s why we made our entire store Mix & Match / Pick-6. Our job is to sell you great beer, not tell you how to buy it. Top it off with beer people to guide you in your selection, and you’ve got the only true craft beer store in New Orleans. So when you get here, have fun and go crazy because that’s what we are all about. Cheers!

Advertisement

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N Jefferson Davis Pkwy, New Orleans, LA 70119

The selection of local brews, national craft beers, domestics and Imports at BBG is top notch…

Brieux Carre Brewing Co.

2115 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Advertisement

Brieux Carré is made up of a couple of guys with a passion for all things beer. With a laissez faire approach to brewing, we like to embody the New Orleans spirit. We want our brews to be as weird and interesting as the city we live in. While we will always have a variety of brews on tap to suit every type of craft beer drinker, it’s our goal to challenge ourselves and bring new recipes to the taproom every week. Make sure to stop by!

The Bulldog Uptown & Mid-City

Bulldog Uptown

3236 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Bulldog Mid-City

5135 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124

The Bulldog (both locations) offers some of the best dog-friendly patios in town, complete with large-screen TV’s and the famous beer-tap fountain (Uptown). Enjoy fine draft beers (mostly craft and local) or 100+ bottled beers along with a full selection of cocktails and our award-winning pub fare at both locations.

Gnarly Barley

1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, LA 70403

At Gnarly Barley we aim to create a diverse and unique selection of brews by borrowing techniques and recipes from brewers across the world. This is achieved by blending the old-world approach with the countless combinations of fresh quality ingredients available to the modern brewer. Our beers are not crafted based on specific style guidelines, but are created by allowing the ingredients to speak to us. The possibilities are endless.

Advertisement

Lager’s International Ale House

3501 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Located across from Lakeside Mall, Lager’s has been Metairie’s place for fine craft beer and awesome pub fare for almost 20 years. Enjoy any of 75 fine draft beers (mostly craft and local) or 100+ bottled beers along with a full selection of cocktails. Our extensive food selection includes a wide range of appetizers, burgers, salads, chicken and fish. Our 15 TV’s make Lager’s the perfect place to watch the games or relax with friends either inside or on one of our two patios.

Parleaux Beer Lab

634 Lesseps St, New Orleans, LA 70117

Parleaux Beer Lab is a destination neighborhood taproom and micro-brewery located in the Bywater community in New Orleans.

We are committed to crafting high quality, small batch, locally produced beers inspired by imaginative and unexpected interpretations of iconic beer styles.

Advertisement

In every aspect of the brewery, we channel the funky spirit of creativity, innovation, and playfulness of New Orleans by creating a flavorful, unique, craft beer experience in a welcoming, family-friendly neighborhood setting for all walks of NOLA life. Cheers Y’all!

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115

At Port Orleans Brewing Company, we create beers that are balanced, flavorful and drinkable. We aim to have you enjoy our beers in a three-pint session, because you’ll want another after rounds one and two. Brewed below sea level, Port Orleans is committed to New Orleans tradition as a proud member of the local brewing community.

Wayward Owl Brewing Co.

3940 Thalia St, New Orleans, LA 70125

At Wayward Owl we strive to make beer that the people of New Orleans enjoy drinking as much as we enjoy brewing it. As a family owned and operated brewery we put the quality of our beer and the people who make it first. We hope to honor the tradition of southern brewing while listening to our community and pushing to be innovative. We make beer that we are proud to say is Brewed in the Heart of New Orleans™.

At their Tasting Room at The GEM you can stop by with the family or friends to take a load off and enjoy a pint or grab some beer to-go for your next get together.

Restrictions

Card is valid for two (2) flights or equivalent to 40 oz at each participating brewery location.

Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Beer Card.

Must mention card when ordering.

Does not include gratuity.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Beer poured at discretion of the brewery/location.

Limit 1 card per household.

Card has No Cash Value.

Card will expire on 05/31/2018.

Other Restrictions may apply.

Offer subject to change without notice.

Purchase Agreement