Mitch Landrieu for President in 2020?

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s name was mentioned in a New York Times article about Democrats looking forward to the 2020 Presidential election.

Landrieu, who recently made international news as the city moved forward with its plan to remove four Confederate-era statues from pedestals across the city, has greatly increased his national exposure, according to the article.

Like Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Landrieu “may also consider the race,” according to the New York Times.

The front runners for the Democratic ticket in 2020 appear to be former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, according to the article.

Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California could all end up in the race as well.