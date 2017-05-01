× JPSO looking for man who stole purse, gun from cars in gym parking lot

METAIRIE – The JPSO is looking for a man caught on video stealing a purse and a handgun from cars parked in front of a Metairie gym.

The robberies occurred in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness location on 100 Labarre Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. on April 28, according to the JPSO.

A man driving a black sedan smashed the windows of two parked cars before grabbing the purse and handgun and making his escape.

A credit card obtained during the robberies was later used at a GameStop on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner, according to the JPSO.

The suspect is also wanted for a similar car burglary that occurred at the Planet Fitness in Kenner.

If anyone has information identifying the suspect, please contact the JPSO Burglary/Theft Section at (504) 364-5300.