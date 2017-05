× Give NOLA Day is Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Tomorrow is the day to give to one of more than 700 nonprofits in the Greater New Orleans area.

It’s called Give NOLA Day, and it’s a 24-hour event that makes it easy to give to your favorite charity.

Last year, organizers raised more than $4 million, but they fell short of their goal because of computer trouble.

This year, they say their website is ready, and there are plenty of groups to choose from in finding a cause you’re passionate about.

