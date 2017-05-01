× Ella Brennan documentary streaming on Netflix

NEW ORLEANS — Ella Brennan, the Commander’s Palace restaurateur, is known as the matriarch of New Orleans cuisine.

Now, you can see her life story on Netflix.

The documentary, “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table,” is a memoir of the life and times of Brennan. It premiered at the New Orleans Film Festival in October 2016 and took home the Audience Award.

