Ella Brennan documentary streaming on Netflix

NEW ORLEANS — Ella Brennan, the Commander’s Palace restaurateur, is known as the matriarch of New Orleans cuisine.
Now, you can see her life story on Netflix.
The documentary, “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table,” is a memoir of the life and times of Brennan. It premiered at the New Orleans Film Festival in October 2016 and took home the Audience Award.
From the film’s website:
Fired by her family at one point, she shouldered on. She was the creator of elaborate New Orleans breakfasts and jazz brunches and revolutionized creole cuisine. A pioneer of the modern American food movement, she pushed her chefs to the forefront helping to launch the celebrity chef phenomenon.