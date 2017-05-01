× Crash claims the life of 17-year-old girl in Lacombe

LACOMBE, La. – A collision between two pickup trucks in Lacombe left a 17-year-old girl dead this morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck being driven by a 26-year-old man failed to stop at the intersection of West Chestnut and North Pontchartrain in Lacombe, according to the St. Tammy Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Chevrolet slammed into a Ford pickup driven by a 55-year-old man, causing the Ford to flip over and come to a rest in the roadway.

A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Chevrolet was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the STPSO.

The driver of the Chevrolet and a 23-year-old woman, who was also a passenger in the Chevy, suffered minor to moderate injuries in the collision, as did the driver of the Ford, according to the STPSO.

The driver of the Chevrolet claims the truck’s brakes failed, causing the accident. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the STPSO.