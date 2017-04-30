Saints hype man, Jarrius Robertson, gets long awaited liver transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE-- Saints superfan, Jarrius Robertson, also known as 'little JJ', stole the hearts of sports fans across the world when we met him a year and a half ago. The now 15-year-old is known for his combination of wit, energy, grit and dance moves, and is not afraid to tell the Saints when they need to step it up.

His purpose was to do more than entertain, however. He has been spreading the message of the importance of becoming an organ donor. Throughout his campaign, he has been fighting an uphill battle with biliary atresia since birth, and after already going through one failed liver transplant at the age of two, he received a second donation on Sunday.

Today is the DAY! thx everybody for the support and prayers - God is good! IT TAKES LIVES TO SAVE LIVES 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iazOGnUpDW — Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) April 29, 2017

Surgery went GREAT! JJ is resting now with NEW, working liver 🙏🏻 We will see him in a few hours. Next few days of monitoring are big - Jordy — Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) April 30, 2017

Jarrius was scheduled to announce the Saints' third-round draft pick this past weekend in Philadelphia but his doctors advised him not to travel as he had been moved up on the organ donation wait list.

The surgery, which was scheduled to take 8-10 hours, look six and a half. Jordy Robertson says the next two days are of extreme importance while they monitor him for infections post surgery. He will be in intensive care for about a week, and then the recovery will take several more months.

To help Jarrius's family with their medical bills please visit the family's website, where they have set up a go-fund-me.