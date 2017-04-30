× Jazz Fest volunteers asked to stay home amid severe weather concerns

NEW ORLEANS – Jazz Fest volunteers have been asked not to report to the Fair Grounds this morning amid renewed threats of severe weather.

In an email sent to all volunteers just before 8:00 a.m. that was shared with WGNO, volunteers are asked to stay home and not report for their assigned shifts on April 30.

“We do not anticipate having a delayed opening,” the email continues.

Afternoon volunteers are advised to still report for duty at the assigned time “as we will be in need of a lot of assistance.”

Severe weather is expected to roll through the New Orleans area this morning after the same system wreaked havoc across Texas overnight, sending dozens of people to the hospital after a tornado touched down.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Tangipahoa Parish lasting throughout the morning.

