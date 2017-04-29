The Cuba Tent at Jazz Fest 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - New Orleans is on the way and people are in town from all over the world to hear their favorite music artists.

Jazz Fest is known for their culture, food, and music. One of the big attractions at Jazz Fest is the Cuba Tent.

Anyone who comes through this area will experience Cuba with real Cubans. While you're there, check out the costumes and the art being made right before your eyes.

Though Cuban Cigars are illegal in the US, the Cigar Factory in New Orleans use similar tobacco grown in Louisiana for their cigars, and you can watch them role you up a fresh cigar.