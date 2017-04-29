Search underway for teenager missing in Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA — Saint Tammany Sheriff’s deputies, Mandeville police, the Coast Guard and others are searching Lake Pontchartrain for a teenager who jumped into the lake but did not return to the surface.

According to deputies, at about 1:30 this afternoon, the teenager was fishing on the pier at Sunset Point when the wind blew his hat into the lake.

Deputies say the teen jumped into the water to try to retrieve it but went under the surface and never returned.

They say when they arrived at the scene, the rescued a man who was in the water and was using an ice chest to stay afloat.

Windy conditions are creating a significant chop on the lake. Click on the photos above to see how the waves are affecting the search.

After several hours of searching, the teenager remains missing.

More updates will follow on this story as new information is available.