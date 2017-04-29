Duke Riley Enjoys NFL Draft Moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Belle Chasse, La. -- On the second day of the 2017 NFL Draft, LSU linebacker Duke Riley got the call of a lifetime. He was selected in the third round as the 75th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons. The former John Curtis stand-out shared the moment with teammates, friends and family Friday night. He joins fellow Tiger linebacker, Deion Jones, who was selected by the Falcons in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Riley led LSU this past season with 93 tackles, 9 for a loss and had 1.5 sacks and an interception.