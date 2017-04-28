Xplore Federal Credit Union Partners with ARNO for Pet Adoption Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Xplore Federal Credit Union is partnering with ARNO on Friday, April 28, 2017 for their 7th annual adoption event. During the month of April, members can donate at any of the Xplore Federal Credit Union branches. They will be selling ARNO t-shirts for $15 and 100% of the proceeds will be going to ARNO. These donations are vital to keeping ARNO in operation and to provide care for the animals until they are adopted.

ARNO is a volunteer run organization who mission is to save and accommodate lost and abandoned animals in the New Orleans area and is the only non-kill shelter in the region.

7th Annual Pet Adoption Event

Friday, April 28, 2017

Xplore Federal Credit Union 1201 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70005

11:00am - 2:00pm

Click here for more information about the Xplore Federal Credit Union.

*******

Sassy and Lizzie will be at the adoption event. They work a kissing booth and give sweet kisses for a donation to ARNO.

Sassy was found on the street. She was very sad and would not eat. ARNO found the owner, but due to the owner's own medical issues, she made the difficult choice to ask ARNO to find a great home for her and her sister Lizzie! They were reunited and the volunteers at ARNO realized why Sassy was so sad. Sassy and Lizzie are a bonded pair from the same litter. They are 11 and a half years old, but Sassy loves to play fetch. She adores her ball and will play with it all day long. They are loving towards each other and their humans. They play with each and sleep together. They are very sweet and easy going. They are both puppy pad trained. Since they are seniors, ARNO offers hospice care which means that you cover regular vet care and ARNO covers all extraordinary care for life.

The adoption fee is $300 for the pair, and includes spay, up to date on shots, and a chip. These dogs are in a foster home.

Click here for more information about Sassy.

Click here for more information about Lizzie.

Visit www.animalrescueneworleans.org for more information.