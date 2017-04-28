Whitney Zoo-To-Do on May 5th

April 28, 2017 | Updated: 7:43 a.m., April 28, 2017

Whitney Zoo-to-Do

"The 40th annual Whitney Zoo-To-Do will celebrate a significant expansion of the ever-popular Jaguar Jungle at Audubon Zoo." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

  • Friday, May 5, 2017
  • Audubon Zoo
    • 6500 Magazine St.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • Sponsor Party: 7pm-Midnight
    • Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room, Garden and Patron Lounge
  • Patron Party: 7pm-Midnight
    • Patron Lounge and Patio
  • Zoo-To-Do Gala: 8pm-Midnight
    • Audubon Zoo Grounds
  • Tickets:
    • General Tickets: $175 (Zoo-To-Do Members: $155 and Zoo-To-Do Young Member [21-35]: $110)
    • Sponsor Tickets:
      • Zoo-To-Do Inspiring Iguana Sponsor - $3,000
      • Zoo-To-Do Swinging Spider Monkey Sponsor - $1,650
    • Patron Tickets:
      • Zoo-To-Do Funky Frog Patron - $550
      • Zoo-To-Do Boogie-Down Bats Junior Patron (21-35) - $450
      • Zoo-To-Do Magnificent Macaw Patron - $275
      • ZTD Adventurous Anteater Junior Patron (21-35) - $225
    • Luxury Vehicle Raffle Tickets: $100

Click here for more information about the Whitney Zoo-To-Do.

All proceeds from the Zoo-To-Do events support Audubon Zoo.

 *******

Zoo-To-Do for Kids

"The 29th annual Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Tulane Pediatrics will celebrate a significant expansion of the ever-popular Jaguar Jungle at Audubon Zoo.

Visit the many stages throughout the event with live music and sing-along groups for the kids. There are also games, inflatables, crafts, magicians, face painters and more. Check this page often as we add our 2017 entertainment!" ~ audubonnatureinstitute.org

Audubon Zoo welcomes newborn colobus monkey
  • Friday, April 28, 2017
  • Audubon Zoo
    • 6500 Magazine St.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • Sponsor & Patron Party: 5pm-9pm
    • Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent
  • Early Admittance: 5:30pm-9pm
  • General Admittance: 6pm-9pm
  • Tickets:
    • Early and General Tickets:
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit 5:30pm: $40
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member 6:30pm: $25
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member 6:30pm: $20
    • Sponsor & Patron Party Tickets:
      • Zoo-To-Do For Kids Smiling Sloth Sponsor: $2,500
      • Zoo-To-Do For Kids Partying Parrot Patro: $1,500
      • Zoo-To-Do For Kids Terrific Tarantula Patron: $800
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Kooky Kinkajou Patron: $400

Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do For Kids.

All proceeds from the Zoo-To-Do events support Audubon Zoo.