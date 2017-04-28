Whitney Zoo-To-Do on May 5th

Friday, May 5, 2017

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Sponsor Party: 7pm-Midnight Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room, Garden and Patron Lounge

Patron Party: 7pm-Midnight Patron Lounge and Patio

Zoo-To-Do Gala: 8pm-Midnight Audubon Zoo Grounds

Tickets: General Tickets: $175 (Zoo-To-Do Members: $155 and Zoo-To-Do Young Member [21-35]: $110) Sponsor Tickets: Zoo-To-Do Inspiring Iguana Sponsor - $3,000 Zoo-To-Do Swinging Spider Monkey Sponsor - $1,650 Patron Tickets: Zoo-To-Do Funky Frog Patron - $550 Zoo-To-Do Boogie-Down Bats Junior Patron (21-35) - $450 Zoo-To-Do Magnificent Macaw Patron - $275 ZTD Adventurous Anteater Junior Patron (21-35) - $225 Luxury Vehicle Raffle Tickets: $100



Click here for more information about the Whitney Zoo-To-Do.

All proceeds from the Zoo-To-Do events support Audubon Zoo.

*******

Zoo-To-Do for Kids

"The 29th annual Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Tulane Pediatrics will celebrate a significant expansion of the ever-popular Jaguar Jungle at Audubon Zoo.

Visit the many stages throughout the event with live music and sing-along groups for the kids. There are also games, inflatables, crafts, magicians, face painters and more. Check this page often as we add our 2017 entertainment!" ~ audubonnatureinstitute.org

Friday, April 28, 2017

Sponsor & Patron Party: 5pm-9pm Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent

Early Admittance: 5:30pm-9pm

General Admittance: 6pm-9pm

Tickets: Early and General Tickets: Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit 5:30pm: $40 Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member 6:30pm: $25 Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member 6:30pm: $20 Sponsor & Patron Party Tickets: Zoo-To-Do For Kids Smiling Sloth Sponsor: $2,500 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Partying Parrot Patro: $1,500 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Terrific Tarantula Patron: $800 Zoo-To-Do for Kids Kooky Kinkajou Patron: $400



Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do For Kids.

