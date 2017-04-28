Whitney Zoo-To-Do on May 5th

"The 40th annual Whitney Zoo-To-Do will celebrate a significant expansion of the ever-popular Jaguar Jungle at Audubon Zoo." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Sponsor Party: 7pm-Midnight
- Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room, Garden and Patron Lounge
- Patron Party: 7pm-Midnight
- Patron Lounge and Patio
- Zoo-To-Do Gala: 8pm-Midnight
- Audubon Zoo Grounds
- Tickets:
- General Tickets: $175 (Zoo-To-Do Members: $155 and Zoo-To-Do Young Member [21-35]: $110)
- Sponsor Tickets:
- Zoo-To-Do Inspiring Iguana Sponsor - $3,000
- Zoo-To-Do Swinging Spider Monkey Sponsor - $1,650
- Patron Tickets:
- Zoo-To-Do Funky Frog Patron - $550
- Zoo-To-Do Boogie-Down Bats Junior Patron (21-35) - $450
- Zoo-To-Do Magnificent Macaw Patron - $275
- ZTD Adventurous Anteater Junior Patron (21-35) - $225
- Luxury Vehicle Raffle Tickets: $100
Click here for more information about the Whitney Zoo-To-Do.
All proceeds from the Zoo-To-Do events support Audubon Zoo.
*******
"The 29th annual Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Tulane Pediatrics will celebrate a significant expansion of the ever-popular Jaguar Jungle at Audubon Zoo.
Visit the many stages throughout the event with live music and sing-along groups for the kids. There are also games, inflatables, crafts, magicians, face painters and more. Check this page often as we add our 2017 entertainment!" ~ audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Friday, April 28, 2017
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Sponsor & Patron Party: 5pm-9pm
- Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent
- Early Admittance: 5:30pm-9pm
- General Admittance: 6pm-9pm
- Tickets:
- Early and General Tickets:
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit 5:30pm: $40
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member 6:30pm: $25
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member 6:30pm: $20
- Sponsor & Patron Party Tickets:
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Smiling Sloth Sponsor: $2,500
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Partying Parrot Patro: $1,500
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Terrific Tarantula Patron: $800
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Kooky Kinkajou Patron: $400
- Early and General Tickets:
Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do For Kids.
All proceeds from the Zoo-To-Do events support Audubon Zoo.