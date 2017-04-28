× Stormy Sunday highlights the weekend of weather

Not the best weekend of weather on the way as we kick off Jazz Fest, continue through the Zurich Classic, and venture out to other festivals around the area. The main story will be the wind Friday and Saturday, with storms moving in on Sunday.

A very strong storm system will be moving across the middle of the country over the weekend. This will draw up very moist air from the south and also bring very strong wind into the area. Look for wind speeds on Friday out of the south around 15-20, and then 20-30 on Saturday and Saturday night. The other impact of the wind could be some coastal flooding. South facing shores will be looking at tide levels of 1-2 feet above normal, which could create some minor flooding issues.

As that system moves east it will bring a cold front with it. That will move in around mid-afternoon on Sunday. There is a slight severe weather threat with this, mainly along and north of a Baton Rouge to Gulfport line. Strong wind gusts would be the primary threat. However most of the severe weather probably stays north of the area.

That being said we can still expect some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning on Sunday with that line moving through. It seems likely this will disrupt play at the Zurich and potentially some of the performances at Jazz Fest as well.

