Slidell PD to conduct DWI checkpoint, add extra patrols tonight

NEW ORLEANS – The Slidell Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint and patrol for drunk drivers throughout the city tonight.

The dual attack against drunk drivers is funded through a Louisiana Highway Safety Commission grant, according to the SPD.

The department did not release the location of the DWI checkpoint, but the “roving patrols” are designed to cover as much ground in Slidell as possible on April 28.

“Be responsible,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “There is no reason for anyone to drive under the influence. Have a designated driver, call a friend, a taxi, or, if all else fails, call us. We will help get you home safely.”