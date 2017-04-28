Saints trade up, select Tennessee’s Kamara in round 3

The Saints wanted Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara so badly, they traded a second round pick to get him.
The Saints traded their 2018 second round pick and a 7th round pick to San Francisco, to draft Kamara with a third round pick, number 67 overall in Friday night’s NFL draft.
In 2016 Kamara averaged 5.8 yards a carry, scoring 9 touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 392 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Kamara bypassed his senior season for the NFL draft. He gives the Saints they edged threat they have missed since they traded Darren Sproles to Philadelphia.
With pick #75 overall, the Atlanta Falcons drafted LSU and John Curtis Christian school linebacker Duke Riley. One pick later, the Saints chose Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone.