Photo Gallery: Day 1 of Jazz Fest 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The first day of Jazz Fest 2017 kicked off under a cloudy sky, but the lack of sunshine wasn’t enough to keep away New Orleans music fans from all over the globe.

The stages roared to life just after 11:00 a.m. on April 28, and the food booths sprang to life.

Hungry music fans, some of whom have been to Jazz Fest every year for the past three decades, began to line up for festival favorites from the Cochon de Lait poboy to Crawfish Monica.

Take a look at some of the sights from the first day of Jazz Fest 2017.