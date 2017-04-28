× NOPD searching for missing McDonogh 32 student

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing McDonogh 32 student who was last seen leaving for school.

Twelve-year-old Amya White was last seen in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers around 6:45 a.m. on April 27, according to the NOPD.

White was on her way to school, and was last seen wearing her McDonogh 32 school uniform that consists of black pants and a white shirt with the McDonogh 32 crest.

The NOPD says White has a medium build, stands approximately 5’1” tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amya White is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.