NEW ORLEANS -- In the spirit of Professor Longhair, 10 stellar piano players will come together at the House of Blues Monday night.

It's the annual WWOZ fundraiser, Piano Night, and one of those 10 piano powerhouses is Marcia Ball.

Here's Marcia Ball playing "In the Night" on the News with a Twist stage.

Piano Night is Monday at 7 p.m. at the House of Blues. Tickets are available at the HOB Box Office.