Smoke a Cuban cigar. Eat a Cuban sandwich. For the first time, Cuba comes to Jazz Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the super festival that just keeps going for ten days.

It's the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Nearly half a million people will show up to listen and eat.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found something for the first time ever at Jazz Fest.

Cuba has arrived. And Cuba has its very own official tent.

It's the music. It's the food. It's the culture. It's a relationship that's been 60 years in the making. And finally this year, the relationship has come true.

Jazz Fest is much more than jazz.

It's an international festival that now has the flavor of Cuba.