× Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Shrimp Scampi

Italian Shrimp Scampi



Ingredients:

1 pound Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp

¼ lb. pancetta diced small

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Brummel And Brown Yogurt Spread

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon garlic finely chopped

¼ c. white wine dry (Pinot Grigio)

3 tbsp chopped parsley

2 oz. sun dried tomatoes

2 oz. artichoke hearts (marinated in oil kind)

¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

½ lb. cooked linguini

Instructions:

Put the olive oil in a large frying pan and add the yogurt spread, red pepper flakes, half the garlic, and pancetta.

Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until the pancetta is seared. Add the shrimp and sprinkle with the remaining garlic.

Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, add the wine and cook for another 4 minutes. Add sun dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Cook for 1 minute. Take off heat. Add the parsley, season well with salt and pepper. Stir in cooked linguini.