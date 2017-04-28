× Boutte man dies in high-speed motorcycle crash on Airline Highway

METAIRIE, La. – A Boutte man died early this morning in a motorcycle crash on Airline Highway at North Laurel Street.

According to State Police, the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. and claimed the life of 38-year-old Jamal Walker.

Investigators said Walker was operating a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle south on U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) at a high rate of speed.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 was stopped on North Laurel Street at its intersection with U.S. 61. When the driver of the Chrysler made a left turn onto U.S. 61, the motorcycle hit the right side of the Chrysler. Walker traveled off the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the five occupants of the Chrysler sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Speed is a factor in the crash. Impairment is not suspected, and the driver of the Chrysler voluntarily submitted to a breath test which no detectable alcohol was found in his system.

Toxicology results for Walker are pending an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.

Nationally, according to NHSTA, speeding is a factor in one-third of all fatal crashes.