Back to defense: Saint select Utah safety Williams in 2nd round

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 8: Safety Marcus Williams #20 of the Utah Utes gestures after his third quarter interception during their 36-23 win over the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

The Saints made it three for three in the 2017 NFL draft, selecting their third player from a power 5 conference.

With the 42 pick overall in the second round, the Saints selected Utah safety Marcus Williams.

Williams had 11 career interceptions at Utah. His 2016 numbers are impressive. He started 11 games at free safety and recorded 64 tackles, 8 pass deflections, forced 2 fumbles, and had 5 pass interceptions.

Williams announced in December he was bypassing his senior season for the NFL draft.

The Saints have currently have two picks in the third round, number 76 and number 103.