Back to defense: Saint select Utah safety Williams in 2nd round

The Saints made it three for three in the 2017 NFL draft, selecting their third player from a power 5 conference.

With the 42 pick overall in the second round, the Saints selected Utah safety Marcus Williams.

Williams had 11 career interceptions at Utah. His 2016 numbers are impressive. He started 11 games at free safety and recorded 64 tackles, 8 pass deflections, forced 2 fumbles, and had 5 pass interceptions.

Williams announced in December he was bypassing his senior season for the NFL draft.

The Saints have currently have two picks in the third round, number 76 and number 103.