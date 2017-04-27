Would You Eat It? Chocolate Cabernet pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you love chocolate, then you'll love this sweet twist on flapjacks recipe from ohbiteit.com -- chocolate Cabernet pancakes!

Mix 2 cups of pancake mix with 1 cup chocolate cake mix. Add 1/4 cup of cocoa powder, 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and 2 cups of water or milk. Mix and cook on hot griddle.

To make sauce, mix 1/2 bottle of Cabernet wine, 1 cup powdered sugar, 3/4 cup white sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon. Simmer, and stir until mixture reaches desired thickness -- about 30 minutes.

Stack pancakes, adding a layer of chocolate fudge icing between each pancake. Top with Cabernet syrup and dig in!