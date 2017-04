Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE-- Sean Payton has become somewhat of a pop-culture icon. He's had cameos on HBO's Ballers, sat shoulder to shoulder with Taylor Swift at the CMT country music awards, and we all know he loves to cross fit and golf.

WGNO's Megahn Kluth put him up to the challenge of how well he knwos his players...based on their tweets! Click the video for some serious entertainment.