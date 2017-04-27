The big reveal: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux is on the cover of 2017’s Jazz Fest envelope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This year's 2017 Jazz Fest envelope celebrates Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and is a major collector’s item.

Boudreaux is chief of the Golden Eagles, a Mardi Gras Indian tribe.

He is widely known for his long-time collaboration with big Chief Bo Dollis in The Wild Magnolias, a funk music act back in the 60's in New Orleans.

A decade later, in 1970, The Wild Magnolias appeared at the very first New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

You can snag your very own envelope for $15.

It's a collaborative effort between the people at Jazz Fest and the U.S. Postal Service.

Several music greats have graced the cover of many envelopes over the years.

Trombone Shorty was on the cover of 2013's envelope, and in 2015, we celebrated The Meters, who will be performing at this year's Jazz Fest. The group also made an appearance on this year's Jazz Fest poster.

Last year, George Wein, the founder of the very first Jazz Fest, graced the envelope's cover.