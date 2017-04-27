Souvenirs you can take home from the Zurich Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVONDALE, LA (WGNO) - If you want to take a souvenir home from the Zurich Classic, don't forget to stop by the Merchandise tent. They have everything from shirts, pants, golf shoes, hats, sunglasses, and even stuff for the kids.

April 24-30, 2017

Location TPC Louisiana 11001 Lapalco Blvd, Avondale, LA 70094

Schedule of Events

Tickets "Watch golf like a pro. Everyone plays with a Single Ticket, good any day of the week. Follow your favorite golfer. Jam to the beat of local New Orleans artists. Feast on po-boys, crawfish, beignets and more. And fans 17 and under are admitted FREE" - ZurichGolfClassic.com Single-Day Grounds Pass: $25.00 Weekly Badge: $75.00 Click here for more ticket options. Call 504-342-300 to purchase tickets.

Benefits the Fore!Kids Foundation

Click here for more information about the Zurich Golf Classic.