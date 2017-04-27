× Saints pick Ohio State cornerback #11 overall

For the 4th time since 2009, the Saints have selected a defensive back in the first round of the NFL draft.

Thursday night, the Saints selected Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the 11th pick.

Lattimore, a one year starter, has been plagued with hamstring injuries throughout his career. But, he is considered an elite talent.

Lattimore ran a 4.36 40 yard dash at the NFL combine. In 2016, he had 4 interceptions and 9 passes defensed.

Lattimore missed all of his freshman season and played only 7 games in 2015 because of hamstring issues. He is the third Ohio State player selected by the Saints in the last two drafts. In 2016, the Saints selected wide receiver Michael Thomas and safety Vonn Bell in the second round.

Two LSU stars were picked in the top 6. Running back Leonard Fournette of St Aug went to Jacksonville 4th overall. 2 selections later, the Jets picked LSU safety Jamal Adams.

The Saints currently hold the last pick of the first round, #32 overall.