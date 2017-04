× NOPD: Child struck by car in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – A child was struck by a vehicle along a busy street in Algiers this morning.

The accident occurred on the corner of General De Gaulle and Westbend Parkway, according to the NOPD.

The child was transported to a hospital, but more details about the child’s condition have been released at this time.

