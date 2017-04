× Naked man climbs transmission tower in New Orleans East; NOFD on scene

NEW ORLEANS —¬†A naked man has climbed a transmission tower in New Orleans East.

The New Orleans Fire Department is on scene with negotiators trying to talk him down.

He’s on top of a 140-foot tower in a gated lot¬†along Downman and Jourdan roads in New Orleans East.

A fire department spokesman said he’s been up there since about 9:30 a.m. Officials don’t know why he’s up there or whether negotiators have been able to communicate with him.

Check back for updates on this developing story.