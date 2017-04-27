Golf, drink, eat, repeat. Golf, drink, eat, repeat. Where’s the best ‘new’ course for this?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the city's newest golf course to play.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is getting a putting lesson from Alex Abbruzza, the golf pro at Bayou Oaks South Golf Course.

After being closed because of Hurricane Katrina, the course is now open in New Orleans City Park.

It's a par 72 course designed for players of all levels.

Even if you're not a golfer, you can enjoy the new 13,000 square foot clubhouse and 120-seat dining room that serves breakfast, lunch and always, of course, beverages for hydrating.