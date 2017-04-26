× Undocumented immigrant with history of violence booked for stabbing death of Terrytown woman

TERRYTOWN, La. — A Honduran national who entered to the U.S. illegally is behind bars for second degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a Terrytown woman whose body was found in her home after a neighbor heard her 4-year-old son crying.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that Irwin Colon, 31, is the suspect in the case.

The victim, Yahaira Gonzalez, had been missing for two days. Her body was found in a pool of blood inside her apartment on Empire Place Monday morning. Gonzalez was most likely killed more than 30 hours before her body was found, Normand said.

A neighbor had called after hearing her 4-year-old son crying.

Forensic evidence, as well as assistance from witnesses, helped lead detectives to Colon.

Colon came to the U.S. through Laredo in 2013, Normand said. He was in administrative proceedings with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but his case was dismissed in 2016.

Gonzalez, who was also an undocumented immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was stabbed more than 20 times. She was also strangled and had been sexually assaulted, Normand confirmed.

The 4-year-old was born in Puerto Rico and is a U.S. citizen.

Colon has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail for second-degree murder.

“He’s been arrested before for circumstances very similar to this one,” Normand said. “He claims to have known her, not very well, but he does make a claim to having known her. I think there are signs that she fought for her life.”

Normand said the state Department of Child and Family Services has custody of the 4-year-old.