Popular Royal Street performers calling it quits after 15 years

NEW ORLEANS — Popular Royal Street performers Tanya & Dorise are retiring. The two musicians have become fixtures on the French Quarter music scene for years.

If you’ve spent a day in the French Quarter, chances are you’ve heard their beautiful music.

The performers posted a message to their fans on Facebook:

“After 15 years together playing on the streets, we’ve decided to end our run. Thank you for the love and memories. Please keep us in your hearts as we embark on our next chapter. For any questions or comments, please contact us directly. Dorise can be reached at Doriseblackmon@gmail.com and Tanya can be found at http://www.tanyahuang.com. Sorry for the inconvenience! We love you!”

Tanya, a Taiwan native, is reportedly the inspiration for the character, Annie, on Treme, played by Lucia Micarelli.

Their music is still available for purchase on their website.

Watch a 2014 News with a Twist profile on Tanya & Dorise below:

