× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Vinaigrettes & Light Salad Dressings

We know that a hefty dose of creamy salad dressing is the quickest way to sabotage a healthy salad, and Caesar salad dressing is among the worst in terms of calories AND sodium. But more and more brands are giving us lighter options – and of course some are better than others, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it segment, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst Caesar salad dressing options in stores.

LOVE IT!

Each of the “Love It” Caesar dressings all natural, with ingredients we could have in our kitchens, relatively low in calories/sodium, no added sugar, and less than 250 mg sodium.

WFM Vegan Caesar Dressing

Per 2 tablespoons : 20 calories – 0 fat – 20 mg sodium – 3 grams carb – 0 sugar

: 20 calories – 0 fat – 20 mg sodium – 3 grams carb – 0 sugar Ingredients include Non-GMO Silken Soy Sauce, white wine vinegar, dried yeast, lemon juice, crushed garlic, dijon mustard, hot sauce, xanthan gum

Green to Go Vegan Caesar Vinaigrette (LOCAL)

Advertisement

Recipe below + Available locally at 3 Green to Go locations

Per 2 tablespoons : 140 calories – 15 grams fat – 250 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar

: 140 calories – 15 grams fat – 250 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar Ingredients are all ingredients we could in our kitchen: olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon, vinegar, spices

LIKE IT!

Advertisement

Each of the “Like it” Caesar dressings are all-natural, no added sugar, & less than 350 mg sodium per ounce

Newman’s Own Creamy Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 170 calories – 18 grams fat – 340 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar

: 170 calories – 18 grams fat – 340 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar Ingredients are all ingredients we could have on-hand: soybean and/or canola oil, egg yolks, olive oil, salt, parmesan, Worcestershire, xanthan gum, spices and seasonings

Organic Girl Caesar Rules!

Per 2 tablespoons : 110 calories – 12 grams fat- 230 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar

: 110 calories – 12 grams fat- 230 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar Ingredients are all ingredients we could have on-hand: lemon juice, mayo, organic parmesan, organic GF Worcestershire, organic olive and canola oil, sharp white cheddar, Dijon, GF tamari, seasonings.

Advertisement

HATE IT!

All are low in carbs but can also be high in sodium; all contain not-so-wholesome ingredients that we wouldn’t have in our kitchen.

Kraft Classic Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 110 calories – 12 grams fat – 320 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 1 gram sugar

: 110 calories – 12 grams fat – 320 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 1 gram sugar Ingredients include disodium phosphate, flavor enhancers disodium inosinate and guanylate, calcium disodium EDTA to protect flavor.

Kens Creamy Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 170 calories – 19 grams fat – 260 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 1 gram sugar

: 170 calories – 19 grams fat – 260 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 1 gram sugar Ingredients include preservatives sodium benzoate (may cause allergic reaction in sensitive individuals) and potassium sorbate, titanium dioxide (whitens, brightens, maintains color), propylene glycol alginate (emulsifier; can cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals), caramel color.

Advertisement

Ken’s Light Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 70 calories – 7 grams fat – 610 mg sodium – 3 grams carb – 2 grams sugar

: 70 calories – 7 grams fat – – 3 grams carb – 2 grams sugar Ingredients include propylene glycol alginate (emulsifier; can cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals) and preservatives sodium benzoate (also may cause allergic reaction) and potassium sorbate

###

RECIPE: Green to Go Vegan Caesar Vinaigrette (LOCAL)

Advertisement

Ingredients:

1/3 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Combine olive oil, lemon juice, salt, vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, black pepper and whisk. Store in an air-tight container and refrigerate for up to 10 days.

Green to Go Locations:

Downtown @ 400 Poydras St.

Inside the JCC @ 5324 St. Charles Avenue + Jefferson Ave

Across from Ochsner Baptist @ 2633 Napoleon Ave.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD