× Loomis said draft is deep, but some players with issues not on team’s board

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said there’s about 100 to 130 players on the Saints draft board, a testament to the quality of player available in the 2017 NFL draft.

The draft kicks off in Philadelphia with the first round Thursday night. Rounds 2 and 3 will happen Friday night. Rounds 4 thru 7 will happen Saturday.

Loomis said some players have been taken off the Saints draft board.

The Saints have two picks in the first round, number 11 and 32. Loomis said he's already fielding calls from other teams.

As of Wednesday night, the Saints had 5 selections in the top 103.