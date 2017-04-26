Loomis said draft is deep, but some players with issues not on team’s board

JACKSON, MS - JULY 31: General Manager Mickey Loomis of the New Orleans Saints watches practice during training camp on July 31, 2006 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said there’s about 100 to 130 players on the Saints draft board, a testament to the quality of player available in the 2017 NFL draft.

The draft kicks off in Philadelphia with the first round Thursday night. Rounds 2 and 3 will happen Friday night. Rounds 4 thru 7 will happen Saturday.

Loomis said some players have been taken off the Saints draft board.

The Saints have two picks in the first round, number 11 and 32. Loomis said he's already fielding calls from other teams.

As of Wednesday night, the Saints had 5 selections in the top 103.