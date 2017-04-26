× Get the Skinny on Eat Fit NOLA at the Crescent City Farmers Market!

Ochsner’s Eat Fit NOLA has teamed up with the Crescent City Farmers Market to host monthly Eat Fit NOLA Chef Cooking Demos to showcase nutritious, delicious recipes featuring all things local from the Market. You’ll find a different Eat Fit NOLA restaurant cooking up deliciousness on the first Tuesday of every month out at the Farmers Market Uptown at Broadway, starting with next week with Gia DiLeo of Green to Go NOLA.

Green to Go NOLA’s Farmer’s Market Salad

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

Caesar Vinaigrette (vegan):

1/3 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

Salad:

2 chicken breasts

2 squash

2 zucchini

1 tomato

1 tablespoon pine nuts

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

red pepper flakes to taste

Instructions:

For the vinaigrette, combine olive oil, lemon juice, salt, vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, black pepper and whisk.

Advertisement

For the salad, place the raw chicken in a sealable bag with 2 tablespoons of vinaigrette and marinate for 1 hour.

Spiralize the squash and zucchini. Dice the tomato. Place 1 tablespoon of pine nuts in a sauté pan and lightly toast. Remove pine nuts and place 1 tablespoon of vinaigrette in sauté pan on medium-low heat. Add squash and zucchini, lightly tossing for 5 minutes or until al dente. Take veggies out of the pan and place even amounts on 2 plates.

Using the same pan, cook the chicken. Place chicken on top of veggies, sprinkle Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, pine nuts and red pepper flakes. Serve and Enjoy!

Advertisement

Per serving: 430 calories, 20 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 375 mg sodium, 17 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 11 grams sugar, 47 grams protein

##

Advertisement

More about the Crescent City Farmers Market | Market Umbrella

The Crescent City Farmers Market is the public face of Market Umbrella, a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 1995. The Farmers Markets feature fresh and local produce, wild caught seafood, dairy products, meats, breads, spices, fresh flowers, and much more.

Through the Market Match program, Crescent City Farmers Market matches SNAP dollars up to $20 per market visit – which can mean up to $80 per week – and nursing mothers can be eligible to receive $80 per week in free fruits and vegetables through Crescent City Farmers Market’s new Market Mommas Club.

Advertisement

Find a Farmers Market!

4 Crescent City Farmers Markets are held weekly, year-round, in different NOLA neighborhoods (Warehouse District, Uptown, Mid-City, French Quarter). For times and locations visit crescentcityfarmersmarket.org.

Green to Go Locations:

Downtown @ 400 Poydras St.

Inside the JCC @ 5324 St. Charles Avenue + Jefferson Ave

Across from Ochsner Baptist @ 2633 Napoleon Ave.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD