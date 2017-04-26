A stellar ‘Lady Day’ staged at Pontchartrain Landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- For the next month, the Pontchartrain Landing Supper Club hosts the award winning stage production of 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.'

The dynamic Sharon Martin plays Billie Holiday, in an uncanny likeness of the late jazz star. Martin says of the role, "This is not a young Billie, but an older Billie who has been through a lot and who goes through a lot of different emotions. I want to portray those emotions, and sing her songs and best I can."

The Racine Foundation is co-producer of the musical and play and built the set in the supper club they own on Lake Pontchartrain. It's part of the their mission to further promote our arts.

"Racine the roots, we should promote what are the roots of New Orleans which are food, entertainment, and water, and those are the 3 things we promote," says Scott Schenck.

In the role of Hal Emerson is the familiar face of former news anchor Norman Robinson in his acting debut. Robinson told us, "This is exciting for me. I get to let my hair down so to speak."

At the helm of the production is New Orleans theater veteran Tommye Myrick And while the story of 'Lady Day' has many tragic turns, she(Myrick) hoped the audience walks away with more than just being entertained.

Says Myrick, "I think it's important for them to know the strength of Billie, and that her story is the story of today. Everything that she went through, we are revisiting it today."

For showtimes to Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, click here

For directions to The Pavillion Supper Club, click here