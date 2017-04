Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Looking for a tasty twist on a breakfast favorite? Try this, from Oh Bite It.

Bacon Fried Pop Tarts!

Wrap each Pop Tart with two strips of bacon, overlapping the bacon as you wrap.

You might need to use toothpicks to keep them in place.

Deep fry in hot oil, at 350-360 degrees until both sides are golden brown.

Let cool.

Add frosting, syrup or powdered sugar!