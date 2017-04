× Woman murdered at New Orleans East Apartment

New Orleans, La.- NOPD Detectives are investigating the murder of a woman at a New Orleans East apartment complex.

Officers were called to the apartments in the 6700 block of Bundy Road around 11:30 Monday night.

That’s where investigators found the woman lying outside of an apartment.

She had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.