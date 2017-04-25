× Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in N.O. East, snaps pictures of kidnapper’s car

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a vehicle used in an attempted kidnapping after the victim was able to snap pictures of the outside of the car before she escaped.

The victim was walking down Dwyer Road in New Orleans East around 6:00 p.m. on April 23 when a white four-door sedan passed her up and parked at the next intersection, according to the NOPD.

A man got out of the car, approached the victim, told her she was coming with him, and started dragging her by the arm toward the car.

During the struggle, the victim was able to snap a few pictures of the car, which the NOPD believes could be a 1999-2000 Dodge sedan.

The victim was able to free herself and run away to safety, according to the NOPD.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark brown complexion. He is 5’9” tall with a heavy build, bald head, and a gray goatee. There is a dark birthmark on the right side of his face, and he was wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the suspect please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.