What it’s like to be mayor for a day in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The private and public schools in St. Tammany Parish are among the best in Louisiana. But when it comes to learning some lessons, there's nothing better than some on-the-job training.

That's exactly what a handful of students experience every year when they join Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere to be Mayor for the Day.

The mayor offers the experience as part of fundraisers, usually as a silent auction item. So not only do the kids learn some valuable lessons about what it takes to run a city, the fundraisers provide help for a variety of causes.

Recently, the son of our own Curt Sprang, Braden, had an opportunity to join the mayor. For the record, Braden's grandmother won the Mayor for the Day opportunity during a silent auction at a fundraiser for the Cedarwood School in Mandeville.

The day began at The Lake Radio 94.7 with a radio appearance. But before the day was over, Curt's son visited most of the departments at Mandeville City Hall including Finance, Human Resources, IT, and Public Works. He also spent some time at the police station, seeing what it was like inside the holding cells at the department as well as one of its police cruisers.

Curt made it clear though that there was one catch to the time his son could spend in the back of a police car.

"This is the only time you're allowed in the back of a police car," Curt said.

So would Curt's son ever want to be mayor?

"Not mayor," he said. "President!"