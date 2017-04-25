Votes are in! Top 10 names for April’s giraffe calf revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — First, people were hooked by the livestream as they waited for April the giraffe’s calf to be born. Now, April fans everywhere can't wait to find out what her beautiful baby will be named!

Animal Adventure Park on Tuesday announced the top 10 most popular names for April’s male calf.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Allysa’s Choice Apollo Geoffrey Gio Harpur Noah Ollie Patch Patches Unity

Do you want to help select the name? Vote, HERE. Each vote costs $1.

The park said they’d select a winner on April 30, at 6 p.m. ET. They’ll announce the name (tentatively) on May 1.

On Tuesday morning, WJW talked to Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch, who said both April and baby are doing great. Patch said the baby is growing quickly.

Meanwhile, did you miss watching April on the giraffe cam? If you haven’t heard the news, it’s back! The Giraffe Cam is returning every Tuesday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET.

