Marrero man dies in single-car accident in Raceland

RACELAND, La. – A Marrero man died this morning in a single-car accident near the Raceland Sugar Mill.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Jesse LaGrange said 22-year-old Kenneth Anderson was driving down LA182 near Raceland just before 7 a.m. when he lost control of his 2012 Chevrolet Impala.
Anderson ran off of the two-lane road to the right side as he entered a left-hand curve, overcorrected, and ended up leaving the road on the left side.
Anderson’s car hit a cement culvert and, despite being properly restrained, he died on the scene.
The LSP has ordered toxicology tests to see if impairment played a part in the accident.
29.727433 -90.598976