× Houma man wins $1.4 million Lotto jackpot

HOUMA, La. – A Houma man is more than a million dollars richer after winning the April 19 Louisiana Lottery jackpot.

Robert Liebkemann Jr., 52, said he “almost had a heart attack” when he checked his ticket at 4 a.m. and realized he won $1,499,022.

Liebkemann bought 10 quick pick plays. The winning numbers were 19-24-30-32-33-35.

After taxes, Liebkemann took home $1,049,317.50. Shop Rite #46 in Houma will also receive a one-time selling bonus of $14,990, which is 1 percent of the prize.

Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.