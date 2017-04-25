× Cookin’ with Nino: Baked Beans – Abita Root Beer Style

Baked Beans – Abita Root Beer Style



Recipe by: Chef John Folse of Gonzales, LA



Ingredients:

1 Pound bacon, diced

1 large onion, diced

6 ounces Abita Root Beer (3/4 cup)

2 (12-ounce) cans baked beans

¼ cup barbecue sauce

½ teaspoon dry mustard

Instructions:

Cook bacon in a saucepan over medium heat. Transfer bacon to paper towels to drain. Discard all but 2 tablespoons bacon drippings. Add onions and cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until translucent. Return bacon to pan. Add root beer, baked beans, barbecue sauce and dry mustard; mix well. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve Hot.