Cookin’ with Nino: Baked Beans – Abita Root Beer Style

Baked Beans – Abita Root Beer Style
Recipe by: Chef John Folse of Gonzales, LA
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound bacon, diced
- 1 large onion, diced
- 6 ounces Abita Root Beer (3/4 cup)
- 2 (12-ounce) cans baked beans
- ¼ cup barbecue sauce
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
Instructions:
Cook bacon in a saucepan over medium heat. Transfer bacon to paper towels to drain. Discard all but 2 tablespoons bacon drippings. Add onions and cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until translucent. Return bacon to pan. Add root beer, baked beans, barbecue sauce and dry mustard; mix well. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve Hot.