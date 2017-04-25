× Best Louisiana high schools: See which New Orleans area schools made the cut

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. News and World Report has released its annual top 10 rankings for best high schools in Louisiana, and it’s good news for New Orleans area schools.

According to the report, seven of the top 10 schools are in the New Orleans area.

Here’s the top 10 list:

Benjamin Franklin High School – New Orleans Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies – Metairie Lusher Charter School – New Orleans Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy – Jefferson Baton Rouge Magnet High School – Baton Rouge New Orleans Charter and Mathematics High School – New Orleans Caddo Parish Magnet High School – Shreveport KIPP Renaissance High School – New Orleans Louisiana School for Math Science and the Arts – Natchitoches Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies – Gretna

The rankings focus on student outcomes with an emphasis on graduation rates and state proficiency tests. Students at the 6,041 schools that receive national recognition from U.S. News graduate at rates that are 15 percent higher, on average, than students at schools nationwide that are not ranked.

On a larger scale, five of the 10 best schools in the country can be found in Arizona, while three of them are in Texas.

Read the full report here.