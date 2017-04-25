× Bar on Frenchmen Street transforms into jazz club from ‘La La Land’

NEW ORLEANS- Tonight, for one night only, dba on Frenchmen Street will be transformed into the jazz club featured in the hit, six time Oscar winning film, “La La Land.”

New Orleans is one of five cities participating in “Seb’s Takeover”. Seb’s is the name of the jazz club, which Ryan Gosling’s character owned in the movie. The bar will replicate the “Seb’s” experience with live music, themed drinks, and film inspired decor. There will be giveaways to win your very own copy of “La La Land”, as well as vinyl’s and CD’s.

The party is open to the public, and begins at 7 p.m.