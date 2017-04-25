× Adrian Peterson signs two-year contract with New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Adrian Peterson is coming to the New Orleans Saints.

The powerhouse running back has been with the Minnesota Vikings since 2007, during which time he racked up 11,747 yards rushing and 102 total touchdowns.

Peterson is bouncing back from a torn meniscus that sidelined him from much of the 2016 season.

According to NFL.com, Peterson has signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Saints that includes a $3.5 million guaranteed payout for the 2017 season.

Peterson will join Mark Ingram on what fans are hoping will be a rejuvenated New Orleans team.

The Saints will face off against the Vikings on week one of the 2017 season – in primetime on Monday night football – so Peterson will get a chance to break in his new team against his old team right away.