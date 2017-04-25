× 21-year-old man stabbed by homeless man outside LSU Health Sciences Center

NEW ORLEANS – A homeless man was arrested after he stabbed a 21-year-old man in the stomach at the LSU Health Sciences Center on Gravier Street last night.

The incident occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on April 24, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The stabbing victim approached the homeless man, who began yelling after a brief exchange.

The man then pulled out a knife and poked the victim in the stomach, according to the NOPD.

The victim ran away before noticing that he had suffered a minor stab.

LSU Police transported the victim to a hospital before locating and arresting the homeless man, according to the NOPD.