21-year-old man stabbed by homeless man outside LSU Health Sciences Center

Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

NEW ORLEANS – A homeless man was arrested after he stabbed a 21-year-old man in the stomach at the LSU Health Sciences Center on Gravier Street last night.

The incident occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on April 24, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The stabbing victim approached the homeless man, who began yelling after a brief exchange.

The man then pulled out a knife and poked the victim in the stomach, according to the NOPD.

US surgeons remove rare facial tumor from Brazilian girl

The victim ran away before noticing that he had suffered a minor stab.

LSU Police transported the victim to a hospital before locating and arresting the homeless man, according to the NOPD.